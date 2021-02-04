Mixed response to e-mulakat in prisons

In the Mangaluru District Prison, the new facility has so far been used 104 times

The e-mulakat facility wherein prison inmates are allowed to speak with visitors through video call has generated good response in prisons in Mangaluru, Bengaluru and Mysuru, while it is yet to catch up in prisons in Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Belagavi and Vijayapura districts.

Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services Department introduced e-mulakat in prisons across the State on December 2, 2020. This facility is among other services available through the e-prisons project adopted by the department in nine Central Prisons, 21 district prisons, 27 sub jails, the open air jail in Koramangala [Bengaluru] and the special sub jail in KGF.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries, Home Secretaries and Director-Generals of Prisons across the country in March 2020, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Punya Salila Srivastava, expressed the need for prisons, among others, to encourage the use of e-mulakat for arranging meetings between visitors and prison inmates to avoid direct physical interaction.

Under the facility, visitors enter the National Prisons Information Portal (eprisons.nic.in) and submit details such as their name, address, Aadhaar number and mobile number in the “Visitor details” section. Details of the person they want to meet are also entered in the “To Meet” section.

A visitor should submit these a day before he wants to speak to his relative/friend in prison. The prison official concerned, who will then look into the request, will allot a 30-minute slot after which an SMS goes to the visitor’s mobile phone number. At the scheduled time, the Prisons Department makes a video call to the visitor and the inmate concerned is allowed to speak for about 10 minutes.

An inmate is allowed to speak to a visitor once a week.

In the Mangaluru District Prison, the facility has so far been used 104 times. It has been used 18 times in the Udupi District Prison.

Director-General of Police (Prisons) Alok Mohan said that e-mulakat is a new facility and it will take time for visitors to make full use of it.

“The knowledge of this technology-driven initiative is not uniform. In some areas, there are issues regarding access to this facility,” Mr. Mohan told The Hindu.

e-mulakat is being facilitated through a secure platform provided by National Informatics Centre and visitors will get used to this facility, he said. Apart from making inmates aware of this facility, the Prisons officials are helping visitors to address technical glitches and facilitate conversation, he said.