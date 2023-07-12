Mixed reaction to tweaking of PU examination pattern

July 12, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

While a section of stakeholders of pre-university education oppose tweaking of first and second year pre-university examination pattern on the ground that it will dilute the quality of education, another section feels that the changes will help to increase admission of students to undergraduate courses.

The State government said on Wednesday that from academic year 2023-24 the weightage of 20 marks in the final examination will be for internal assessment in subjects not having practical examination. This will apply to languages, optional subjects in Arts and Commerce streams and to Mathematics in the Science stream.

The theory examination in these subjects will be for 80 marks, while 20 marks of internal assessment has been divided into 10 marks for two unit tests and mid-term examination, and remaining 10 marks for project work and assignments., the government announced.

Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri and president of Karnataka Unaided Pre-University College Management Association (KUPMA), M. Mohan Alva, told The Hindu that the government has made the changes hastily without consulting all stakeholders.

“Making changes in education system is a very sensitive matter and requires wide consultation. Without discussing the pros and cons, the government has brought out changes in a hurry,” Dr. Alva said.

Narendra L. Nayak, chariman of Expert Group of Institutions, Mangaluru, and secretary of KUPMA, said the new system will help students to easily clear the examination but it will further dilute the evaluation mechanism.

“The purpose of holding the examination is to asses whether a student has the required minimum standard to enter undergraduate courses. This diluted examination process (after changes) will defeat the whole purpose of PU examination,” he said.

A senior pre-university lecturer from a government college said the system of internal assessment is bound to be misused in the absence of a proper system of assessment.

When the State government is working towards bringing a new education system, it was unnecessary to make a change in the examination pattern, he said.

A lecturer from an aided pre-university college said if the State government is concerned about reducing examination stress on students it should have gone for pruning the syllabi.

The government has totally ignored absence of regular teachers in government and aided PU colleges, he said.

All-India Democratic Students’ Organisation State secretary Ajay Kamath said the government should have taken a decision to change the examination pattern ahead of the commencement of academic year. In a statement, Mr. Kamath said on Wednesday that the government has failed in following the democratic process of consulting all the stakeholders before bringing changes.

B.G. Vinayak, Principal of Sharada Vidyaniketana Pre University College Talapady, said the pass percentage in pre-university in the State has been poor for long. The new pattern will change this and help more students to pass the PU examination.

“We will then have good number of students seeking admission to degree courses,” he said.

