Mixed reaction to State budget in Udupi

The State Budget presented by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy received a mixed response here on Thursday.

Srikrishna Rao Kodancha, president, Udupi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said it was a disappointing budget with nothing for the industry to cheer for.

“This government does not want industry or commerce. It has nothing for the coastal districts. The hike in fares of petrol and diesel will fuel inflation and have a cascading impact on the economy. It is a budget made with an eye for political gains,” he said.

‘Much-needed measure’

Welcoming the loan waiver for the farmers in the Budget, B.V. Poojary Perdoor, president of the Sangh said that it was a much-needed measure. The plight of the farmers had become miserable due to increasing labour costs and attack of wild animals on their crops.

This had led them to taking loans. Those with horticultural crops were badly affected. “The Union government had recently announced a hike in minimum support price. Both these measure would give them breathing space to the farmers for now,” he said.

Increase in taxes

Kokkarne Surendranath Shetty, Professor, Department of Political Science, MGM College, said this was a budget with an eye on forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The loan waiver for farmers was being compensated with increase in taxes for the common man.

“This is a budget aimed at benefiting the Old Mysuru region with the other regions of State especially Coastal Karnataka getting nothing. This budget has elements of hopes and disappointments sewn together,” he said.

‘Worst budget’

The response of political parties was on expected lines. K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA and BJP leader, said that this was the worst budget presented in the last 15 years. It was limited to just three to four districts and it ignored the coastal and Malenadu districts.

“There is nothing for the fishermen. Mr. Kumaraswamy has taken revenge on Coastal Karnataka as the Janata Dal (Secular) could not even save its deposit in the Assembly elections in the entire region,” he said.

The Udupi District Congress Committee called it an integrated budget with “sweet and bitter elements.”

Bhaskarrao Kediyoor, Congress spokesperson, said the loan waiver was a welcome step. Though the cess on petrol and diesel was increased, the fares were lesser in Karnataka when compared with neighbouring states, he said.

Yogish Shetty, president of JD(S) district unit, said the budget was a boon for the farmers and would lead to all round development of State.