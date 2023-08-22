MIT’s NSS volunteers participate in Seema Darshan

August 22, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

In all, 12 student volunteers and two program officers of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal participated in Seema Darshan programme of the Union government recently.

They visited Chushul and Karzok of Leh district in coordination with Indo-Tibetan Border Police. ‘Seema Darshan’ was initiated with the aim to provide an opportunity to the NSS volunteers so that they can visualise the life and work of border security forces and personnel on the borders.

The MIT’s NSS volunteers were able to understand the geographical structure, landscape, beautiful nature and environment, different culture, people’s lifestyle and the armed forces which are more vigilant at the borders. The volunteers interacted with personnel from security forces in Chushul Valley and Karjok border, also met Sarpanch Pradhan and members, school administrator, parents, students and interacted with teachers and people there, a MIT release said.

Chushul is a village. It is located in Durbuk Tehsil in an area known as “Chushul Valley” south of Pangang Lake and west of Spangur Lake.

The volunteers visited sites of historic battlefields, government schools, government hospitals, government-sponsored community centres and understood various government schemes.

According to Balakrishna S. Maddodi, an Associate Professor and NSS programme officer, MIT said that team members got good knowledge of problems and understood the grievances of the local people, and NSS team will submit a memorandum to the authorities concerned to fulfil the requirements of local people. Poornima Bhagavath, NSS Program Officer, also participated in this programme.

