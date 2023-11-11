MIT students develop drone, app for delivering emergency medicines to people’s doorsteps

November 11, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

A team of the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal, has developed a drone which can be used for the delivery of emergency medicines to people’s doorsteps by placing orders through an app.

The ‘project dronaid’ is a collaboration of the team comprising students and faculty of MIT and Kasturba Medical College.

The two team members of MIT, Prakhar Ganeriwal and Dhruv Patel, presented the project at the second edition of Mangaluru Blue, an investor and start-up connect programme, organised by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Making the presentation, Mr. Ganeriwal, a third-year Electronics and Instrumentation student at MIT and who is the technical head of the project, said that the drone with a payload capacity of 3 kg can deliver the medicine within a radius of 15 km in about 10 to 12 minutes. The app, which he said is ready, can be used for placing orders for medicines.

The central ambition of the project is to enhance the accessibility and streamline the healthcare system. This goal is being realised by establishing an intelligent network of UAV systems that are dedicated to medical applications. Through the integration of Artificial Intelligence into unmanned aerial vehicles and the development of corresponding applications, the aim of the team is to facilitate practical clinical applications and emergency services at the community level, the team said.

Mr. Patel, a third-year Aeronautical Engineering student at MIT, is the head of design, fabrication, and manufacturing.

The project was among the 15 start-ups under Mangaluru Cluster selected for making presentation at the Mangaluru Blue 2023.