MIT reports 72 more positive cases

23 March 2021 00:43 IST

As many as 113 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Udupi on Monday with 72 from Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), which has been declared a containment zone. With 32 patients discharged, the number of active cases in Udupi went up to 439.

According to Udupi District Health and Family Welfare Officer Sudhirchandra Sooda, 10 students from Manjunath Pai Memorial Government First Grade College, Karkala, and nine students from the hostel of a private residential school in Kunjaragiri also tested positive. Of the 113 positive cases, 21 persons were symptomatic, while 92 were asymptomatic. There are 106 patients under home isolation and seven have been admitted to the designated COVID hospital, Dr. Sooda said.

One COVID-19 patient died and 31 new cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Monday. Among those who tested positive included six degree students from Milagres College in Mangaluru, who commuted to the college daily from Kerala, said Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bairy. With the discharge of 30 patients, the number of active cases stood at 527. As many as 411 patients are under home isolation and two patients on ventilator, Dr. Bairy said.

As many as 35,885 aged 60 and above and 5,822 aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities have received the first dose of Covishield vaccination in Udupi so far. In Dakshina Kannada, 28,396 aged 60 and above and 4,337 aged between 45 and 59 with co-rmobidities have received the vaccine so far.