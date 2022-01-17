MIT professor elected president of newly constituted Asset Management Society of India

MANGALURU

17 January 2022 00:21 IST

Raghuvir Pai, professor at Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), under Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has been elected as the president of newly constituted Asset Management Society of India.He obtained his PhD in Tribology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. Mr. Pai has held various administrative positions in MAHE over the past 20 years.The society provides information and professional assistance and advice on asset management for a variety of industries. A decision to form the society was taken during the International Conference on Maintenance and Intelligent Asset Management that was held in the Manipal Academy of Bengaluru on January 17, 2020.January 17, 2022, will be celebrated online as the first foundation day of AMSI. Devendra Kumar Singh, Secretary, Union Ministry of Co-operation and Mukund P. Chaudhari, Chairman and Managing Director, Manganese Ore India Limited (MOIL) will be the guests on the occasion, a release said.

