MIT launches BTech in Computer Science and Financial Technology

June 20, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), a constituent unit of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has launched a BTech programme in Computer Science and Financial Technology. It will be offered from this July.

In a recent report published by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in May 2023, it was projected that the global revenues of the Financial Technology (Fintech) sector will grow six-fold, reaching $1.5 trillion by 2030.

The report highlighted the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region as the leading fintech market by 2030, surpassing the United States. The driving force behind this growth will be the significant presence of fintech firms in India, China, and Indonesia, along with a tech-savvy youth population. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for this sector is estimated at 27%, a release from MAHE said.

It quoted Anil Rana, Director, MIT of having said: “This program will facilitate students interested in a career in fintech with knowledge of the fintech domain and technology. This will help the students to contribute to India’s emergence as a global fintech powerhouse”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MIT has taken the initiative to bridge the gap between computer science and finance by introducing the program. It is approved by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT