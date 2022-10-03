MIT hosts three-day conference on fluid mechanics

Manipal Institute of Technology, under Manipal Academy of Higher Education, is organising a three-day international conference on ‘recent advances in fluid mechanics’ in Manipal from today.

The conference is sponsored by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Union Government.

Over 150 presentations on topics such as numerical techniques/mathematical modelling in fluid mechanics, heat transfer, microfluidics, biofluid dynamics, aerodynamics and more will be made by the participants from across the globe, a release from MAHE stated.

Academic and industry leaders from India and abroad will deliver keynote addresses on interdisciplinary topics like concept of microfluidics in probing cancer metastasis on a chip, the three-body problem from Newton to supercomputer plus machine learning, modeling hydromagnetic mixed convection of nanofluids, transport of nanofluids, materials phase change study in curvilinear closed spaces and a mathematical approach to studying novel coronavirus SARS COV-2.

The objective of the conference is to bring together computational experts and mathematical science leaders for the benefit of society at large. Since a large number of post-graduate students and research scholars are expected to participate, the conference will enable the younger generation to apply engineering aspects in interdisciplinary areas, the release added.