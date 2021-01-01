Mission sends garments to North Karnataka

The Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission on Friday dispatched a truckload of readymade clothes to North Karnataka region where life had been affected due to floods and also, the COVID-19 situation.

Mission secretary and Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt president Swami Jithakamanandaji flagged off the truck loaded with garments sponsored by ITC Ltd. The readymade garments of ITC brand worth ₹ 1 crore would be distributed to the needy people in Vijayapura, Gadag, Raichur and Bagalkot districts, the swamiji said.

He noted that the floods and COVID-19 had affected life everywhere, moreso in the North Karnataka districts. The Mission, he said, always strived to help the needy people and congratulated ITC for its gesture. The Mission during the height of the pandemic had provided ration kits to over 500 families in and around Mangaluru.

Mission’s Swatch Mangaluru convener Swami Ekagamyanandaji, the former MLC Ganesh Karnik and others were present.