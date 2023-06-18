ADVERTISEMENT

Mission Hospital’s centenary year celebrations conclude with inauguration of new CT scan unit

June 18, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Rt. Rev. Hemachandra Kumar, Bishop of Karnataka Southern Diocese, inaugurating the new CT scan unit at CSI Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The centenary year celebrations of CSI Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital, Udupi, concluded with the inauguration of the new CT scan unit by Rt. Rev. Hemachandra Kumar, Bishop of Karnataka Southern Diocese, recently at Udupi.

The new unit, costing ₹1.65 crore, will enable the hospital to provide hi-tech diagnostic facility at an affordable cost, said a statement from the hospital.

Congratulating the hospital on reaching the centennial milestone, Rev. Kumar said: “A hundred years ago, when no facilities were available, Eva Lombard was able to visualise the needs of society and establish this institution. Her successors have carried forward her legacy by adapting to modern times. I congratulate the hospital director Sushil Jathanna and the entire hospital team on this achievement”.

Responding to felicitation by the hospital staff, Dr. Jathanna said it was the Almighty who protected the hospital for 100 years. “If anyone deserves this honour, it is the hospital staff, who are serving silently and selflessly.”

A ceremonial procession from Christian High School to the Mission Hospital campus was part of the valedictory function of the centenary year celebrations of CSI Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Giving a brief presentation on the history of Lombard Memorial Hospital, Dr. Jathanna played a video message by the members of the Lombard family settled in Italy. He said the hospital is striving to become a green hospital and plans to establish a medical college.

Paul C. Salins, Medical Director, NH Shaw Mazumdar Medical Centre, Bengaluru; Jayakar Shetty, president, Udupi District Cooperative Union; Vincent Palanna, treasurer, KSD; Vishal Shiri, president, UBMC, Mumbai; Noel Amanna, vice-president, National Council of YMCA, and Ramesh Kanchan, president, Udupi Block Congress Committee, were present

