Missing passenger found dead in coach toilet as railway personnel remain indifferent to his absence

April 24, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The indifferent attitude of the railway personnel in tracing a missing Mangaluru-bound passenger onboard Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Superfast Express (12133) has come to the fore after his dead body was found in the coach toilet nearly 24 hours after he was reported missing when the train returned to Mumbai CSMT.

The brother of the deceased believes that timely intervention of the Railway personnel could have helped save his life.

A co-passenger travelling in B3 coach of the train reportedly alerted the travelling ticket examiner in Madgaon that the passenger on Berth 39 (Mohan S. Bangera) was not seen from 5 a.m. of April 19. The message was communicated to his relatives, including wife Lalitha and elder brother Rama S. Bangera.

Mohan Bangera, 56, a native of Kateel near Mangaluru who ran his father’s milk parlour at Mahim-Dharavi in Mumbai, had boarded the train on April 18 night to attend family’s 50th annual Yakshagana Seve in Kateel on Tuesday. He had an upset stomach while boarding the train, Mr. Rama told The Hindu. On inquiring with TTEs whether they checked toilets, they told him they did.

A businessman at Surathkal near Mangaluru, Mr. Rama went to Surathkal Railway Station on April 19 in search of his brother. Railway Protection Force personnel told him Mr. Mohan must have alighted at some enroute station and urged him to rush to Madgaon immediately to check CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, the train arriving at Mangaluru Junction at 1.05 p.m, underwent watering and coach cleaning, including toilet cleaning, before it left for CSMT at 2 p.m. The cleaning agency reported to have cleaned all the four toilets of B1 coach. The head TTE formally handed over Mr. Mohan’s belongings to his wife duly reporting it to authorities concerned.

After filing a plaint with the Government Railway Police at Mangaluru Central the same day, Mr. Rama rushed to Madgaon and verified CCTV footage, but found nothing. The next day, he was informed from Mumbai that Mr. Mohan’s body was found in the toilet of B3 coach. The body was sent by the same train on April 21 to Mangaluru.

“I was carried away by assurances of personnel that my brother was alive, could have alighted enroute and therefore did not check toilets,” Mr. Rama lamented. Yet, there was gross negligence by the Railway personnel and the RPF in not checking toilets. “My brother’s body was emanating with foul smell with unscientific packing on arrival at Mangaluru, though I had paid ₹10,500 towards packing charges. This is a gross insult to a dead body,” he added.

Mr. Rama questioned the accountability of the Railways towards passenger safety and said such a situation should not happen to anyone.