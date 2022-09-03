Missing girl handed over to parents

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 03, 2022 22:55 IST

While handling duty related to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city, an Assistant Commissioner of Police traced the parents of a 10-year-old girl and dropped her home after completing her duty on Friday.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and ACP (Traffic) Geeta Kulkarni found Pooja Meti, the class 4 student from Vidyajyoti School in Jyoti Nagar in Kavoor, crying outside the Gold Finch City grounds around noon.

Ms. Kulkarni consoled the girl and got details of the girl’s parents and also of the school. As she took the girl in the vehicle during her work, a police team traced the address of the girl’s parents. In the evening, soon after departure of Mr. Modi, Ms. Kulkarni went with a team of police personnel to the house of Ms. Meti and handed her to her parents.

