ADVERTISEMENT

Miscreants throw stones at the house of MLC Ivan D’Souza in Mangaluru

Published - August 22, 2024 12:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The MLC had stoked controversy recently by stating that a Bangladesh-type of agitation will be launched in Karnataka to oust Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of MLC Ivan D’Souza. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Some miscreants allegedly threw stones at the house of Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza at Valencia in Mangaluru on Wednesday, August 21 night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. D’Souza stoked controversy recently by stating that a Bangladesh-type of agitation will be launched in Karnataka to oust Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

According to the police, Mr. D’ Souza ws not in the city and was in Bengaluru to attend a meeting. His wife, Kavitha D’Souza, heard the stones being pelted at the house at about 11 p.m. and immediately called the police, who rushed to the house and found some stones on the premises.

The police went through the CCTV camera images and found two persons coming in a motorcycle and another two persons walking towards Mr. D’Souza’s house. They were seen hurling stones and quickly fleeing from the place. Search is on for the miscreants, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US