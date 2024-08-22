Miscreants throw stones at the house of MLC Ivan D’Souza in Mangaluru

Some miscreants allegedly threw stones at the house of Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza at Valencia in Mangaluru on Wednesday, August 21 night.

Mr. D’Souza stoked controversy recently by stating that a Bangladesh-type of agitation will be launched in Karnataka to oust Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

According to the police, Mr. D’ Souza ws not in the city and was in Bengaluru to attend a meeting. His wife, Kavitha D’Souza, heard the stones being pelted at the house at about 11 p.m. and immediately called the police, who rushed to the house and found some stones on the premises.

The police went through the CCTV camera images and found two persons coming in a motorcycle and another two persons walking towards Mr. D’Souza’s house. They were seen hurling stones and quickly fleeing from the place. Search is on for the miscreants, police said.