Mangaluru

Miscreants set shop on fire

Some articles in an automobile shop in Deralakatte were burnt after the shop was set on fire late on Thursday night.

The Ullal police said Suresh Rai, the owner of Bharat Automobiles in Vidyaratna Cross, locked the shop and left for his house.

Later, some miscreants set the shop on fire. People nearby noticed and informed the Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who doused the fire.

