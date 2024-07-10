ADVERTISEMENT

Miscreants loot ₹10.2 lakh from grocery store

Updated - July 10, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 08:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Miscreants broke open the shutter of a grocery shop and took away ₹10.2 lakh from the cash box at Capitanio in the city in the intervening night of July 8 and July 9.

Complainant U. Ummar Farooq, resident of Halekote Water Tank Road, Ullal, told the Kankanady town police that he along with two brothers runs the wholesale and retail grocery shop B.H. Traders at Lotus Galaxy building. They usually open the shop at 5.30 a.m. and close it at 9 pm.

On July 8 night, they closed the shop at 9 p.m. but kept the weekly collection in the cash drawer unlocked. They had closed the three shutters before locking them.

When Mr. Farooq went to open the shop on Tuesday morning, he saw the locks of one of the three shutters broken and the shutter slightly open. Miscreants had taken away the cash, he said. The Kankanady police have registered a case.

