Miscreants gang loots valuables worth ₹9 lakh from contractor’s house at knife-point

About nine masked miscreants decamped with valuables worth ₹9 lakh from the farm house of a PWD contractor at knife-point after tying the inmates with bedsheets in Ulayibutte under Mangaluru Rural Police Station limits on Friday, June 21, evening.

According to police, the miscreants wearing face masks entered the farm house of Padmanabha Kotiyan, a PWD contractor, at around 7.45 p.m. They threatened the inmates at knife-point before tying them with bedsheets. The miscreants reportedly told the family members to cooperate with them as they wanted to take away only cash and did not intend to harm them. When Mr. Kotiyan attempted to resist the miscreants advances, he was assaulted by a miscreant with a knife leaving him injured on the right hand.

The miscreants searched the entire house looking for cash and other valuables and took away whatever cash and valuables available at house. They drove away in the vehicle of Mr. Kotiyan and later abandoned at some distance. Later, the owner learnt that about ₹1.5 lakh cash and gold ornaments worth ₹7.5 lakh were taken away by the miscreants.

Mangaluru Rural Police have registered a case of Dacoity and are investigating. Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said all efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the miscreants and trace them at the earliest.

