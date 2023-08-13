Miscreants decamp with jewellery worth ₹6.92 lakh from a house in Mangaluru

August 13, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Unknown miscreants decamped with ₹35,000 in cash and jewellery worth ₹8.92 lakh from a house in Ujire village in Belthangady police limits on Saturday, August 12.

Complainant Felix Rodrigues, a resident of Ajith Nagar, told the police that all the members of family had gone out at 8 a.m. to work and school. The elder daughter Flavia Glencia returned home at around 1 p.m. since it was a half-day at school and found the main door was locked from inside.

Looking through the front window, she found the almirah half open. She then found that the rear door of the house was open. She reported the same to her neighbour who called the complainant. Mr. Rodrigues, upon arrival found that the miscreants had opened the locker of the almirah and had taken away jewellery weighing about 173 grams, besides ₹35,000 cash. The Belthangady police have registered cases of lurking, house tresspass, and theft against unknown persons and are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby dies

A three month-old baby, Rishika, died of unknown reasons while her mother was about to breastfeed her on Friday night in Heggunje village of Brahmavara taluk of Udupi district.

Vani, the mother, told the police that she has a four year-old daughter and two three-month old twins — a boy and girl. She was living with these three children after her husband Chandra Naik passed away sometime ago.

After feeding her son at around 11.30 p.m. on Friday, she tried to feed the younger daughter, but the baby did not respond. The baby was declared brought dead at the Brahmavara government hospital at around 2.15 a.m. of Saturday. The Brahmavara Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.