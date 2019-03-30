‘Misconduct in booths will not be tolerated’

The Election Commission will not tolerate misconduct by anybody at the polling booths during the April 18 Lok Sabha election in Dakshina Kannada.

If there are any such cases, action will be taken under Section 130 and Section 131 of the Indian Penal Code, said Sasikanth Senthil S., Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner, here on Friday.

Addressing presspersons, he said that the commission will take the misconduct by the polling agents inside the booths seriously.

If people had any grievances, they should be brought to the notice of senior officials of the commission immediately.

Instead, if the agents tried to stall the voting they would be booked and removed from the booths.

He said that each booth will have about 1,200 voters. It is not right to stall the voting or get it delayed without any valid reason.

‘Bribery’

Mr. Senthil said that printing any party’s symbol on the T-shirts, bags and distributing them will be treated as “bribery” and not publicity material. If any candidate sought votes in places of worship it will also be considered seriously. The candidates are free to visit the places of worship and offer prayers but not seek votes on the premises, he said.