‘Misconception about Muslims being radicals should be corrected’

Parliament should not waste time and money on debating on the remarks made by Pragya Singh Thakur, Lok Sabha Member from Bhopal, praising Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, said Sunil Ambekar, national organising secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and a Pracharak of the RSS, here on Friday.

In a conversation with Savio Rodrigues, founder and Editor-in-Chief, GoaChronicle.com, at the Mangaluru Lit Fest 2019, Mr. Ambekar said that one should rise above from discussing on such topics.

“People want to move forward from such issues now,” he said and added that society is moving forward. “People are now trying to reach the highest values of our culture. I don’t want to discuss such issues,” he said.

Mr. Ambekar said that the general misconception related to Muslims that they are invaders and radicalists should be corrected. Indian Muslims were very much part of the tradition, history and culture of Bharat. It is not right to relate them with Babar or other invaders.

He said that the spread of Islamic radicalisation is not limited to India. The problem is present in some other countries too. Even Indonesia too is facing it. This problem was there earlier also and not a new one.

Referring to conversion issues, Mr. Ambekar said that if it is spontaneous and voluntary, it is welcome. But if there are any political motives or a motive to become a majority for demanding a statehood or nationhood, it cannot be ignored.