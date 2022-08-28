Minor’s sexual assault, youth arrested

Minor’s sexual assault, youth arrestedMANGALUURU
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Byndoor police have arrested Sachin Kharvi, 24, of Uppunda for the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.
The police said that Kharvi, a fisherman, befriended the girl. On August 18 night, he allegedly abducted the girl and sexually assaulted her.
Fearing arrest, Kharvi allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and attempted suicide, the police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kharvi was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Udupi. The victim also was also admitted to a hospital.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Following a complaint by the victim, the Bydoor police formally arrested Kharvi on August 24 for offences punishable under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the police said.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
ADVERTISEMENT