Minor’s sexual assault, youth arrested
The Byndoor police have arrested Sachin Kharvi, 24, of Uppunda for the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.
The police said that Kharvi, a fisherman, befriended the girl. On August 18 night, he allegedly abducted the girl and sexually assaulted her.
Fearing arrest, Kharvi allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and attempted suicide, the police said.
Kharvi was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Udupi. The victim also was also admitted to a hospital.
Following a complaint by the victim, the Bydoor police formally arrested Kharvi on August 24 for offences punishable under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the police said.
