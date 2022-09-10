Minor’s engagement stopped in Kirimanjenshwara

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of personnel, led by Child Development Project Officer Shwetha, on Friday stopped the engagement of a 16-year-old girl in Kirimanjenshwara.

According to officials, on a tip-off the team went to the place where the engagement was scheduled.

The members explained to the girl’s parents that the engagement of a minor girl would mean encouraging child marriage. The girl’s parents gave undertaking that the marriage between the man and the minor girl will be done only when the latter is aged 18. The personnel also warned of legal action against girl’s parents if they went ahead with marriage.

The girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee, Udupi, which directed officials to place the girl at a fit institution.