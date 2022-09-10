Mangaluru

Minor’s engagement stopped in Kirimanjenshwara

A team of personnel, led by Child Development Project Officer Shwetha, on Friday stopped the engagement of a 16-year-old girl in Kirimanjenshwara.

According to officials, on a tip-off the team went to the place where the engagement was scheduled.

The members explained to the girl’s parents that the engagement of a minor girl would mean encouraging child marriage. The girl’s parents gave undertaking that the marriage between the man and the minor girl will be done only when the latter is aged 18. The personnel also warned of legal action against girl’s parents if they went ahead with marriage.

The girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee, Udupi, which directed officials to place the girl at a fit institution.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2022 10:47:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/minors-engagement-stopped-in-kirimanjenshwara/article65876450.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY