Minorities panel chief meets Bishop

MANGALURU

19 January 2021 23:36 IST

Chairperson of Karnataka State Minorities Commission Abdul Azeem called on the Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Paul Saldanha at Bishop’s House here on Tuesday.

During his interaction with the Bishop he assured him of getting all facilities for the Christian community from the Minority Welfare Department. He said that he will follow up with the issue of miscreants setting fire to plants at Pezar Hill of Pezar Church near Kalavaru.

The Bishop submitted an application through the Minority Commission seeking post-matriculation government hostel facilities to Christian students and urged the members of the commission to follow up with it.

Catholic Sabha president Stany Lobo submitted a memorandum to the Commission seeking benefits of all schemes which are due to the Christian community, a release said.