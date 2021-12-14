Minorities corpn. seeks ₹200 crore to clear Arivu loan scheme backlog

The Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation has sought about ₹200 crore from the State Government for renewal of the Arivu Education Loan scheme for students pursuing medical, engineering and other professional courses for academic years 2019-20 and earlier, said corporation chairman Mukhtar Hussain Pathan here on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Pathan said the scheme from 2020-21 academic year was made applicable for students opting for government quota seats alone and it would not be available for students opting management quota. The KMDC released ₹10 crore to the Karnataka Examination Authority for the beneficiaries of 2020-21 academic year.

For the beneficiaries of the scheme for 2019-20 and earlier academic years when scheme was open for management quota seats too, Mr. Pathan said the corporation was renewing it for the total duration of the course.

“We have already cleared their dues that totals to ₹168 crore. We have sought grant of ₹ 196 crore for these beneficiaries,” Mr. Pathan said and added the corporation has sought a total grant of ₹500 crore from the Government for Arivu and other schemes of the corporation.

Calling upon people from minority communities to apply for Arivu and other schemes namely Shramashakti loan, Micro COVID loan and Ganga Kalyana scheme, Mr. Pathan said whosoever facing hardship in getting the benefit can call KMDC helpline 8277799990 or the State Government grievance cell number 1902 for redressal.

Mr. Pathan said the KMDC has proposed to the State Government for launch of a scheme to provide loan of ₹5 lakh to poor persons from minority communities towards construction of houses.

It has also proposed providing ₹10 lakh business loan.