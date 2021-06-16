MANGALURU

16 June 2021 19:03 IST

A minor landslip at Ottinene, near Byndoor in Udupi district due to heavy rain, posed a risk to traffic movement on the National Highway 66 for sometime on Wednesday.

Later, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., concessionaire of the Kundapur-Karwar four lane project, removed the heap of soil from the highway side.

A revenue official from Byndoor, who visited the spot, said that only a part of the hillock had slid. But it did not obstruct traffic movement.

The four-laning of the road between Byndoor and Shiroor has been a big challenge due to frequent landslips during monsoon. After the company built the slope protection wall about three years ago, frequent landslips have come down drastically. Still heavy rain poses a risk.