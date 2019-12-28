Minor irrigation works under wayin Udupi district: Madhuswamy

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy said on Friday that works estimated at ₹ 180 crore were being implemented by his department in Udupi district.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Madhuswamy said that the government was trying to solve the drinking water problem in the coastal districts by constructing vented dams under the Paschimavahini Project. The intention behind taking up the Pashchimavahini Project, besides providing irrigation, was to improve the groundwater level.

There were complaints that contractors were being unable to complete minor irrigation works. It was found that two or three contractors had taken up all works and hence, were unable to complete the works in many places. Hence, his Ministry had decided that a contractor should be given a maximum of five contracts only, he said.

To a query, Mr. Madhuswamy said that all efforts would be made to provide necessary facilities to courts at the district level. Court buildings would be constructed in taluks where it was necessary. The government was committed to providing all facilities sought by the judiciary.

Backlog cases

Efforts would be made to clear the huge backlog of cases. His Ministry would make all efforts to fill the posts of public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors where necessary, he said.

To a query, Mr. Madhuswamy said that he wanted the excess water during floods in the Yettinahole project to be stored or diverted to nearby lakes. This water could then be used during summer, he said.

To another question, Mr. Madhuswamy said that though some elected representatives had suggested that the State government should emulate the Uttar Pradesh government and issue notices seeking recovery for damage caused to public property during the recent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the State, there had been no discussion at the government level on this matter.

Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty and president of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat Dinakar Babu were present.