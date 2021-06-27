Minor girl rescued for second time in Udupi

MANGALURU

A minor girl who had been rescued from the Fisheries Harbour in Malpe of Udupi in a driver against child labour last year was rescued for the second time when she was found begging with her mother in Udupi on Sunday. The girl aged nine was again admitted to the Bala Mandir at Nittur in Udupi.

Social worker Vishnu Shetty, who rescued the girl, admitted her ailing mother to the district government hospital for treatment.

An official from the District Child Protection Unit said that the officials from the unit had rescued the girl in Malpe last year. But as per procedure, the girl was allowed to go with her mother after the latter assured the officials that she would not send her daughter again to work.

She had brought her Aadhaar card to prove her identity and had taken her daughter back home. No family members have come forward to help them so far, the official said.

As per the order of the District Child Welfare Committee, the girl will be taken care at the Bala Mandir. She will not be sent back with her mother as there is all possibility of the mother again pushing her daughter back to beggary, the official added.