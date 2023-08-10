Minor girl booked for creating Instagram accounts using another girl’s credentials, posting nude photos

August 10, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 15-year-old girl from Kaup taluk of Udupi district has been accused of creating Instagram accounts using the email ID and phone number of another girl, also aged 15, and posting her own nude pictures.

In the complaint filed with the Udupi Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime (CEN) police station on August 7, a woman from Karkala taluk, who belongs to the majority community, said the accused girl, from a minority community, had used her daughter’s mail ID and mobile phone number to create Instagram IDs in the name of herself and a few others. The accused had posted her own nude pictures in these accounts, she alleged.

Having noticed the posts on August 4 and 5, the woman filed the complaint on August 7 and sought action against the accused.

The CEN police registered the compliant under Sections 66 (C) and 67 (B) of the Information Technology Act against the minor girl.

Second minor victim

On August 1, the mother of a 14-year-old girl from Udupi filed a complaint with the CEN police about the circulation of a vulgar video by morphing her daughter’s picture. She said the video had been sent by a fake account to her contacts on Snapchat on July 30.