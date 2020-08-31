Minor fishing port built at ₹30 crore is of little use to traditional fishermen

A sum of nearly Rs. 30 crore spent on building a minor fishing port at Koderi village in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district appears to have gone almost waste as traditional fishermen cannot make use of the jetty (fish landing point) and fish auction yard that were suitable for deep sea fishing vessels.

On the other hand, deep sea vessels, namely, trawlers, purse seine boats, cannot enter the port as the river channel of Yedamavinahole on the banks of which the port was built, was not properly dredged. Even otherwise the depth of the river was insufficient for large boats.

Krishna Kharvi, a traditional fisherman from Madikal near Uppunda, told The Hindu that fishermen cannot unload the catch at the minor port as the jetty was on a higher pedestal, three-four metres from the river, for traditional boats. Consequently, they were unloading fish a little up on the river bank from where the catch was loaded onto trucks by traders. A large amount spent on the construction has completely gone waste, he regretted.

Another fisherman, Raju Kharvi from Koderi, said that the auction yard and other facilities at the minor port too are of no use as fishermen do not unload the catch at the port. The area is mostly used to store net and other equipment of fishermen, he said.

Local demand

Funded partially by the Union government, the project was executed by the State Fisheries Department in 2014-15. A senior official who was associated with the project told The Hindu that there was demand for fish landing facility for deep sea vessels when the project was planned. Once the planned dredging and extension of the breakwater was completed, large vessels could make use of the port, he said. Another 100 m long jetty suitable for traditional boats was built on the eastern bank of the river at Koderi, he said and admitted that port does not have any other facility, including an auctioning yard or a storing place.

However, Raju Kharvi differed with this and said that minor ports were meant for traditional fishing boats and not for deep sea vessels. The department succumbed to pressure from vested interests to build the fish landing point to suit larger vessels.