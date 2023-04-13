April 13, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

A minor fire was noticed close to Are Shiroor helipad, near Baindoor in Udupi district, before Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s helicopter was to land, on April 13. Fire and Emergency Services personnel put off the fire immediately.

Karnataka is in the midst of preparations and campaigning for the Assembly elections scheduled on May 10.

The copter carrying the Chief Minister landed at Are Shiroor helipad. Mr Bommai was heading from Mangaluru to Kollur Mookambika temple in Udupi district.

Vasantha Kumar, Udupi District Fire and Emergency Services Officer, told The Hindu that the fire was about 100 metres away from the helipad, at 11.30 a.m. The dry grass close to the helipad caught fire from a spark that emanated from a smoke canister, which was placed to mark the spot for landing the helicopter.

“It was a minor fire, which was put off immediately,” he said, adding that the helicopter landed safely and took off from the helipad at 12.10 p.m. with the Chief Minister who was heading back to Mangaluru.

Film actor Rishab Shetty, of Kantara movie fame, met Mr. Bommai at the temple. The actor-director was in the temple during the visit of the Chief Minister.

Mr. Bommai termed the meeting as a co-incidence.