Minor booked in a case of assault on policemen

MANGALURU

15 July 2021 19:09 IST

The Urwa Police have booked a 17-year-old daughter of Novel Sequeira, also an accused, in a case related to the assault on two police personnel in a police station here on Wednesday. The minor has now been kept in the Children’s Home for girls.

Novel Sequeira and Johan Sequeira were arrested for assaulting police constable Pooja Hiremath and head constable Narayana on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred when Novel Sequeira had come along with Johan Sequeira, her legal advisor, to withdraw a case of harassment filed in May last week by Novel Sequeira’s daughter against a member of the owners association of an apartment complex in Chilimbi where Novel Sequeira and her daughter live.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters on Thursday that all the three were accused of misbehaving with police inspector and assaulting two police personnel after coming out of the inspector’s cabin. Novel Sequeira and Johan Sequeira were arrested and produced before a jurisdictional magistrate who remanded the two to prison till July 29. The minor girl will face proceedings under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, he said.

