Minor booked for posting derogatory content on social media

The city police on Friday booked a 17-year-old boy on charges of posting messages, images, and videos defaming gods on an Instagram page.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told presspersons that the seven-member social media monitoring cell, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), recently noticed defamatory posts on the Instagram page “Troll_King_193”.

The police traced the boy hailing from Konaje, who worked in the APMC Yard in Bengaluru. “The boy has admitted to posting more than 20 defamatory posts, which have potential to create communal unrest,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that the police were trying to find out if there are others associated with the boy in creating and posting such posts.

Investigation, Mr. Kumar said, revealed about the boy using IT tools to create defamatory videos and photographs. He had been doing this for the last five months. The boy had discontinued studies after Class X, Mr. Kumar said.

A case had been registered against the boy at the Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime police station. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Mr. Kumar said.

The social media monitoring cell had been monitoring social media activity of over 100 organisations and 1,064 individuals. “We are closely studying posts that are derogatory and are likely to disturb peace and order,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that the police were not after genuine conversation on the social media platforms.