Ministry urged to revise Vijayapura train schedule

Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday urged the Railway Ministry to restore the Vijayapura-Mangaluru-Vijayapura daily special express that was cancelled in view of COVID-19, with revised timings.

In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Mr. Kateel said that the earlier timings of the service were inconvenient to the travelling public as the train arrived at Mangaluru Junction at 12.40 p.m. and left for Vijayapura at 4.30 p.m. Travelling public and passengers associations have represented to him to ensure the timings were modified to suit travellers.

He suggested that the train should arrive at Mangaluru Junction or Mangaluru Central before 9.30 a.m. and it should leave at around 5.30 p.m. This measure would increase patronage too, he noted.

If Southern Railway finds it difficult to stable the rake either at Mangaluru Junction or Mangaluru Central during the day, it may be stabled either at the Goods Shed or Ullal stations, Mr. Kateel said.

Chennai train

Mr. Kateel in another letter to the Minister drew his attention to the demand for introducing a direct train between Mangaluru and Chennai via Hassan and Bengaluru.

He said that the present services are operated via Palakkad and Coimbatore entailing a distance of about 890 km while the new route reduces the distance by around 200 km (720 km). The direct train besides offering convenient service to the travelling public will generate good revenues to the Railways, the MP said.