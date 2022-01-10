Ministers hopeful of relaxation in weekend curfew

While Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary on Monday said that the State Government is contemplating withdrawal of weekend curfew, Minister for Fisheries Ports and Inland Transport S. Angara said that relaxation can be announced if the Government is convinced of people following COVID-19 norms.

Talking to reporters in Udupi, Mr. Poojary said that lockdown was a step taken during the initial days of COVID-19. “Now, the COVID-19 variant has changed. The Health Minister (K. Sudhakar) has already said that there will be relaxation in weekend curfew,” he said.

Mr. Poojary said that the Government is trying to bring in norms that will help in keeping COVID-19 under control and also not harm the lives of people.

When told about the State Government going soft on the Congress for taking out padayatra on the issue of the Mekedatu project, Mr. Poojary said that Congress leaders, including the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have thrown caution to the wind and organised the padayatra in violation of COVID-19 norms. “Action will certainly be taken against them for this violation,” he said.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru, Mr. Angara said that it is important for people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and follow other COVID-19 norms. “If the Government is convinced that people are following the norms, then, it will withdraw weekend curfew,” he added.

On the opposition from people to weekend curfew, Mr. Angara said that he too has received calls from people in this regard. Weekend curfew has been imposed to bring seriousness among people for them to comply with COVID-19 norms. “If the norms are religiously followed, then, restrictions will obviously be removed,” he said.