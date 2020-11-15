Minister warns of stringent action against cooperatives not following rules

MANGALURU:

15 November 2020 18:19 IST

S.T. Somashekar inaugurates 67th national cooperative week in Mangaluru

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somshekar on Sunday warned of stringent action against those cooperatives which extended loans without proper security, while assuring government’s commitment to protect the interests of depositors.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 67th national cooperative week celebrations, organised jointly by Karnataka Cooperative Marketing Federation and others here, Mr. Somashekar said all 280-odd cooperative banks in Karnataka were functioning efficiently. Cooperative banks have occupied top spots in extending loans, particularly to farmers, as well as recovery. A fraud in one bank did not mean all other cooperative banks were malfunctioning, he said.

Mr. Somashekar said the government has sent a proposal to the Centre seeking ₹600 crore out of funds reserved for the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme to the cooperative sector in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, extending loans under the financial response scheme in four cooperative zones [Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, and Kalaburagi] has commenced while nodal officers have been entrusted with the responsibility of tracking the actual usage of loans taken from cooperative banks.

South Canara District Central Cooperative Bank president and chairman of the federation M.N. Rajendra Kumar said the government has approved setting up a cooperative study centre at Mangalore University, which would commence functioning from this year itself.

He said SCDCC Bank was in the forefront of loan recovery having recovered 100% loans every year.

Speaking on the occasion, MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said Mr. Rajendra Kumar, through the cooperative machinery, has effectively been implementing various central schemes.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru South MLA, hoisted the cooperation flag. Earlier, Mr. Rajendra Kumar flagged off a jatha from the SCDCC Bank headquarters on K.S. Rao Road to the programme venue, T.V. Raman Pai convention hall.