ADVERTISEMENT

Minister visits turtle nest at Tannirbhavi beach

February 06, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Forests, Environment and Ecology Eshwar Khandre on Monday night visited the nesting place of the Oliver Ridley turtles on Tannirbhavi beach in Mangaluru.

The Minister, who is on a two-day tour of Dakshina Kannada, stayed in the forest guest house off the Tannirbhavi beach on Monday night. Soon after officials informed him about the nesting of the turtles on the beach after nearly four decades, the Minister visited the place. He praised the measures taken to protect the site from dogs and other predators.

The Forest Department personnel identified the nesting place on December 31, 2023, wherein the turtles laid 115 eggs. To avoid harm to the eggs from the tidal waves, the forest staff shifted the eggs to another place few metres away.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister presented ₹5,000 cash reward to fishermen Anand Kotian and Vasu Kotian of Sasihitlu, who were involved with the Forest Department personnel in identifying and protecting the turtle nesting place.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Anthony S. Mariyappa said 11 nesting points have been identified and protected in Sasihiltu beach. A total of five teams of forest personnel and fishermen have been formed to detect and protest turtle along the 45 km coastline of Mangaluru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US