MANGALURU

07 February 2022 01:08 IST

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivasa Poojary will receive petitions from people at his home office in Kota, Udupi district from 7 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. on February 7.

Later the minister will accept petitions at his office, near Aadarsha Hospital in Udupi from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., an official release said.

Advertising

Advertising