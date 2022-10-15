Minister suggests creating a cell for promoting export of FPO products

FPOs need to be aware of the standards specified by the countries before exporting their products to boost the market, says Shobha Karandlaje

The Hindu Bureau UDUPI
October 15, 2022 00:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje having a look at products at the inaugural session of a conclave of exporters and FPOs in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said here on Friday that she has suggested to the State government to create a cell or such a facility within the Department of Industries to promote export of products of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

Speaking at the inaugural session of a conclave of exporters and FPOs to promote the export of agricultural produce of the coastal region, the Minister said that the prices of commodities fell when there is surplus production. Income of farmers can be doubled only when there is demand for their products and produces.

The marketing aspect should be studied carefully. Countries specified different types of standards for the import of agricultural commodities and processed products. Hence, FPOs need to be aware of the standards specified by the countries before exporting their products to boost the market. The packaging aspect should also be taken care of to remain the market, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Creating a cell can help guide the FPOs in all aspects related to the export and marketing, the Minister said.

She said that there is a need for organising a separate conclave to guide fishermen and exporters on the export of marine products.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

At present, the marine products from the coastal belt were exported through Kochi. If the fishermen and exporters had proper guidance they can be exported from Mangaluru.

M. Angamuthu, Chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said that more conclaves will be organised in the coastal Karnataka in the coming days for the export promotion of other produces.

Karnataka has a range of products for showcasing abroad and outside. The APEDA will take up capacity building and hand holding activities in the coming days to promote the export of those products.

The Prime Minister’s intention is to enable a farmer to become a direct businessman to get better price for the produces and earn profit, he said.

The conclave was organised by Karnataka chapter of Laghu Udyog Bharati, IMS Foundation in association with other government departments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app