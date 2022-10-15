Minister suggests creating a cell for promoting export of FPO products

FPOs need to be aware of the standards specified by the countries before exporting their products to boost the market, says Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje having a look at products at the inaugural session of a conclave of exporters and FPOs in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said here on Friday that she has suggested to the State government to create a cell or such a facility within the Department of Industries to promote export of products of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

Speaking at the inaugural session of a conclave of exporters and FPOs to promote the export of agricultural produce of the coastal region, the Minister said that the prices of commodities fell when there is surplus production. Income of farmers can be doubled only when there is demand for their products and produces.

The marketing aspect should be studied carefully. Countries specified different types of standards for the import of agricultural commodities and processed products. Hence, FPOs need to be aware of the standards specified by the countries before exporting their products to boost the market. The packaging aspect should also be taken care of to remain the market, she said.

Creating a cell can help guide the FPOs in all aspects related to the export and marketing, the Minister said.

She said that there is a need for organising a separate conclave to guide fishermen and exporters on the export of marine products.

At present, the marine products from the coastal belt were exported through Kochi. If the fishermen and exporters had proper guidance they can be exported from Mangaluru.

M. Angamuthu, Chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said that more conclaves will be organised in the coastal Karnataka in the coming days for the export promotion of other produces.

Karnataka has a range of products for showcasing abroad and outside. The APEDA will take up capacity building and hand holding activities in the coming days to promote the export of those products.

The Prime Minister’s intention is to enable a farmer to become a direct businessman to get better price for the produces and earn profit, he said.

The conclave was organised by Karnataka chapter of Laghu Udyog Bharati, IMS Foundation in association with other government departments.