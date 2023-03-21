ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Shripad Naik visits New Mangalore Port

March 21, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of State, for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Tourism, Sripad Yesso Naik at New Mangalore Port on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Tourism Shripad Yesso Naik visited New Mangalore Port on Monday.

The Minister was welcomed by Port Authority Deputy Chairman K. G. Nath along with Senior officials of the port. Mr. Naik oversaw the berth operations and various infrastructural facilities of the port through a tug boat. Mr. Nath apprised the Minister about several infrastructural and technological advancements harnessed by the port.

Mr. Naik was earlier accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by the Central Industrial Security Force unit of NMPA.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

His tour was followed by a meeting with the senior officials of the port where he was briefed by Mr. Nath on functionality of the port and future plans, including a host of initiatives undertaken to enhance its ease of doing business, green port Initiatives etc. He was also told about the future expansion programmes, infrastructure projects and other proposals for enhancing the productivity of the port.

The Minister praised the port’s growth in cargo handling, operations, future plans, and various initiatives of the port to bring in environment-friendly state-of-the-art facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US