Minister seeks report on source of infection in Dakshina Kannada

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary has directed the district administration to conduct an inquiry and submit a report to the government on the source of COVID-19 infection in the district, including the cases reported from First Neuro Hospital at Padil in the city.

He gave the direction after three more persons, including two women and a girl, tested positive in the district on Wednesday.

The Minister, who chaired a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and the District Health and Family Welfare Officer here on Wednesday, said that the inquiry and a report are required to remove doubts in the minds of people on the source of infection.

Meanwhile, of the 22 positive cases in Dakshina Kannada, nine cases were linked to the private hospital.

One among the nine patients is a staff member of the hospital which has been declared as supervised isolation centre.

The others were those who had taken treatment there and their primary and secondary contacts. One among the nine patients has died.

In addition, according to Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada K. Harish Kumar, a patient who tested positive in Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada, recently, has history of having contact with those who had visited that hospital.

According to Health Department officials, the first victim of the disease, a 50-year-old woman from Bantwal, was also visiting that hospital to see her ailing mother-in-law. Later, the infection spread to four persons in Bantwal.

A six-member expert committee of medical professionals in Mangaluru is now studying whether the infection spread from the Bantwal woman to Padil or from the Padil hospital to the Bantwal woman. It is because all other positive cases reported in the district have history of travelling to Dubai or Delhi but not the ones reported from Bantwal and Mangaluru.

According to District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bayari, 210 persons, all primary and secondary contacts of that hospital, were quarantined after the first positive case was reported from the private hospital.