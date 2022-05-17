Minister seeks people’s involvement in ‘Amruta Bharatige Kannadada Aarati’

Asking people to take part in good numbers in a series of programmes planned under the theme “Amruta Bharatige Kannadada Aarati”, Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Tuesday said that these programmes highlight the contribution of Karnataka to the freedom struggle.

Chairing a meeting at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium here, Mr. Kumar said that the programmes under theme [Amruta Bharatige Kannadada Aarati] will be held in three phases.

In the first phase, programmes will be held on May 28 at 75 places across the State that have made significant contribution to India’s freedom struggle. It includes Ullal, Amara Sullia and Nehru Maidan of Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district and Ajjarakadu and Basruru in Udupi district.

The Kannada and Culture Department has brought out 40-page booklets about these three and also 72 other places.

The Minister said that on May 28 morning there will be a procession for about 30 minutes, followed by paying homage to freedom fighters. Screening of a 30-minute-long film about Karnataka’s contribution to freedom struggle and other activities to highlight the work of freedom fighters of the area will be held.

Asking officials not to involve school students in this programme, he said that youth association members, college students and members of other organisations should be involved in the programme. The State Government has planned to call well-known actors, writers and other socially important people for the programme.

The second phase of the programme will be held between July 1 and July 15 where students and others will be asked to spend time in 12 historically significant places, including Amara Sullia, Islur, Surpur, Kittur and Nandagad. There will be quiz, staging of play, patriotic song rendition and other events to highlight the freedom struggle.

The third phase will be organised from August 1 to August 8 when freedom chariots will start moving from Mysuru, Bengaluru, Belagavi and Kalaburagi and cover various places in the State. For three days from August 9, people will be asked to hoist national flags atop their houses. The Union Government has relaxed norms of the National Flag code to allow people hoist national flags on their houses, he said.

Chairman of Alvas Education Foundation Mohan Alva, magician Kudroli Ganesh, theatre person Shashiraj Kavoor, and the former President of the Zilla Sahitya Parishat Pradeep Kumar Kalkura were among those who participated in the meeting.