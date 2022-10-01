Minister says toll will not be collected on Malpe-Hebri highway after upgrade

Shobha Karandlaje lays foundation stone for developing NH 169A between Hebri and Parkala and Karavali Bypass and Malpe

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje laying foundation stone for widening Hebri-Parkala and Karavali Bypass-Malpe stretch of National Highway 169A at Perdoor in Udupi district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Friday that no toll or users fee will be collected when the four-lane national highway between Malpe and Hebri in Udupi district is ready.

Addressing a gathering at Perdoor in Udupi district after laying the foundation stone for developing the National Highway 169 A between Hebri and Parkala and between Karavali Bypass in Udupi and Malpe as a four-lane highway, the Minister said that these two stretches will be upgraded at an estimated cost of ₹355.72 crore. The stretch between Parkala and Udupi has been upgraded into four lanes.

Appealing to land owners whose land will be acquired for the road widening project not to approach courts to stall the project, the Minister said that if they do so, then completing the project will be delayed.

She asked the contractors of the project to complete the project in two years and take up the project systematically.

The Minister said that attempts will be made to further widen the highway between Hebri and Agumbe. A technical study has revealed that it is not feasible to build a tunnel road in the Agumbe Ghat stretch due to wildlife and forest issues.

However, attempts will be made in consultation with the Forest Department to know whether the existing Agumbe Ghat road can be widened.

She said that the widening of the highway between Hebri and Malpe will help develop tourism in the district.