Minister says he won’t tolerate ‘let’s see’ attitude of officials

He asks them to work in a time-bound manner to address issues

Asking officials to work as a team with the political executive, district in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Friday said that officials should shun the “lets see” attitude and work in a time-bound manner to address issues on hand.

In his maiden review meeting as district in-charge Minister, Mr. Kumar that he will assign a work to an official only once and he will not keep repeating it every time. “I will not tolerate ‘lets see’ and ‘dont care’ attitude,” Mr. Kumar said and added that officials should deal with issues firmly in a time-bound manner without dragging it. People should get an impression that the administration is on a fast track.

The issues that need intervention at the State level should be brought to his notice.

Officials should also bring to his notice problems caused because of notifications by the State Government, that needs to be changed for the larger public good.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty, MLC Pratapsimha Nayak, Mayor Premanand Shetty, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Mangaluru Smart City Limited Managing Director Prashant Kumar Mishra, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara and Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar attended the meeting.