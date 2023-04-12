ADVERTISEMENT

Minister S. Angara to retire from politics, will not campaign for BJP

April 12, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The five-time BJP MLA from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka was denied a ticket by the BJP to contest from Sullia

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of S. Angara, Minister in charge of Udupi district, addressing the gathering during the 75th Independence Day celebrations in Udupi on August 15, 2022.

Karnataka Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara will not campaign for the party for the Assembly elections and will retire from all political activity.

The five-time BJP MLA from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka was denied a ticket by the BJP to contest from Sullia, which is reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate.

Addressing mediapersons in Sullia on April 12, Mr. Angara said that the BJP should explain what injustice has he done to the party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLA said that some leaders had conspired to ensure that he did not get the party ticket this time. He is pained over how the party treated him. He said that he was not consulted before being denied the ticket.

“I didn’t lobby for any seat so far,” he said.

But, Mr. Angara had requested the president of the Karnataka unit for one more chance to contest before retiring from politics, and the State unit president had agreed to his request. “At least, I could have been consulted before changing the candidate,” he said.

The Minister said that when the party did not have confidence in him, there is no need for him to continue in politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US