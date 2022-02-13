Minister rides on escort vehicle to reach airport

February 13, 2022 18:59 IST

His car broke down due to technical problems, says Additional Deputy Commissioner

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan had to travel in a police escort vehicle from Jewargi to Kalaburagi after his car ran out of fuel on Sunday. He reached the Kalaburagi Airport late and the flight he took for Bengaluru was delayed by around 20 minutes.

As per sources in the Minister’s team, Mr. Ashwath Narayan was returning from Yadgir district after participating in official programmes in Kadechur and other places when his vehicle ran out of fuel near Jewargi. He got out of the vehicle and travelled in an escort vehicle with windows opened to reach Kalaburagi Airport.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, sources in the airport confirmed the delay of the flight by about 20 minutes because of the Minister’s delayed arrival. Lok Sabha Member from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav discussed with the airline operators and ensured that the flight carried the Minister.

However. Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankarappa Vanikyal said that the Minister’s vehicle broke down due to technical problems and that it hadn’t run out of fuel.

As per sources in the Minister’s team, Ashwath Narayan was returning from Kadechur when his vehicle ran out of fuel near Jewargi

“As per the information I collected from the staff accompanying the minister, the vehicle developed some technical glitches in its wiring syatem and stopped on the road. There was no issues of fuel as the fuel tank was almost full. Anyway, we will issue notice to the driver and the liaison officer,” Mr. Vanikyal said.. Vanikyal said.

He added that the vehicle that ran out of fuel belonged to Gulbarga University and it was following the Minister’s car.