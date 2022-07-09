Minister reiterates plan to set up military training institutes in coastal districts

Member of Parliament, Nalin Kumar Kateel along with Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojari inaugurated the University Employment Information and Guidance Bureau on Mangalore University campus in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 09, 2022 00:38 IST

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary reiterated on Friday that the government as a supplement to the Agnipath scheme, will open military training institutes in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts after freedom fighters.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for constructing a ₹4.5 crore hostel for women students of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes at Mangalore University campus, he said that about 1.8 lakh students are studying in 1,704 residential schools of the departments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The minister reiterated that the government has decided to give Karate training in the name of freedom fighter Onake Obavva for self-defence to the girls after class 6. “This will also provide employment to girls after learning karate,” he said.

“The mind-set of the youth who betray the country should be changed. Nationalism should be taught through books. Keeping caste and religion aside, students should learn the lesson of unity, patriotism and coexistence. What’s wrong with learning a text about Hegadevar to know about Nationalism? Criticism, arguments, counterargument are all part of democracy. But blind opposition is the defeat of democracy,” he said.

Speaking after inaugurating the new Department of Geography and its building, which has been built under a RUSA grant of ₹3.25 crore, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament said that the government has sanctioned ₹20 crore to Mangalore University for the overall development. The commitment of Mangalore University in the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 formulated by the Union Government, which excludes “isms” is commendable, he said.

The Vice-Chancellor P. S. Yadapadithaya spoke. The Registrar (administration) C.K. Kishore Kumar welcomed.